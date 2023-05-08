Robert Kennedy Jr. Claims CIA Killed His Uncle, President John F. Kennedy

Add Robert Kennedy Jr. to the long list of those who have conspiracy theories about the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy, who just happens to be Robert’s uncle.

Robert Kennedy made the controversial remarks during an interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM, saying the CIA was responsible.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder. I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point,” Kennedy said of JFK’s assassination.

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addresses a crowd in Berlin, Germany, in 2020. (Getty)

Those are some pretty bombshell accusations about the murder of his uncle, who was shot in the head during a Dallas motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963.

The homicide was pinned on Lee Harvey Oswald, an order filler at the Texas School Book Depository from where the shots were fired. Oswald denied being responsible — and was shot dead by Jack Ruby two days later before Oswald could even be prosecuted.

His lasting silence has brought doubt over the tragedy, with Oliver Stone going as far as to make a movie, entitled JFK, that attempted to question who really shot the former president.

President John F. Kennedy rides in the presidential limousine before his assassination. His wife Jacqueline is next to him and Texas Governor John Connally and his wife Nellie sit in front. (Getty)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reiterated that he already knows.

“The evidence is overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder, and in the cover-up,” he told Catsimatidis.

A couple of years after JFK was shot, the U.S. government released the Warren Commission Report, an investigation that concluded Oswald acted along in the shooting and that there was no credible evidence on a conspiracy.

The CIA even has a page on its website devoted to the idea it had any involvement in the shooting. That post is entitled “The lie that linked the CIA to the Kennedy Assassination.”

The front page of the New York American Journal, announcing that John F. Kennedy had been shot. (Getty)

Read More: How The Tragic Death of Patrick Kennedy Changed the History of Medicine