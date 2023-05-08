Doctors Miraculously Perform First Ever Life Saving Brain Surgery on Baby Inside Mom’s Womb

Doctors in Boston Massachusetts were able to pull off what some consider unthinkable. One family will never be the same, one more life will now be lived. Both mother and child were saved with a first of its kind surgery.

The newborn baby of Derek and Kenyatta Coleman had a brain condition in the womb before birth. The little girl had been diagnosed with “vein of Galen malformation” at about 30 weeks with an ultrasound as reported by the New York Post. This condition occurs when a baby’s more powerful blood vessels, arteries, connect with the baby’s thinner vessels commonly known as veins. According to MIT, such a combination would eventually cause a mini explosion because the veins would not be able to hold up under the added pressure. blood would then pool up in the brain, causing damage, a strained heart, then heart failure, among other organ failures. Ultimately it would be fatal.

Not this time though! The doctors of Boston Children’s Hospital were able to successfully complete an experimental surgery. The doctors first had to open the mother’s abdominal region, her womb, then the baby’s skull while inside the mother. Once accomplished, the doctors used an ultrasound machine to locate the combined vessel. Once found, the procedure was performed and the baby girl lives today.

The typical outcome for the vein of Galen’s condition has been quite bleak. Very few babies make it very long after birth if that. Some stats show that a terrifying 90% of babies with the condition never reach adulthood. Even those who have the condition and received professional help are sitting around a 40% mortality rate, says WebMD. Not to mention, those that do survive have suffered serious health concerns for the remainder of their lives. Yet, while the odds were not in her favor the little girl survived and all her systems are working as they should. Her family will be forever grateful, and the field of medicine will have another tool in keeping us alive and well. What a miracle indeed.

