Located in the Bangli region on the island of Bali, Indonesia, Mount Batur is a sacred mountain believed to be the home of Lord Brahma.

Last year, the sacred active volcano also became the site of a raunchy PornHub video, according to The Sun.

Bali Police on the Hunt for PornHub Star Veronika Troshina & Partner Mikhail Morozov

Veronika Troshina, a 22-year-old Russian porn star and influencer, and her 26-year-old partner Mikhail Morozov allegedly filmed the pornographic video last year. The couple filmed the porn video on a hiking trail slightly past the Pasar Agung Temple. In the clip, the Russian model is seen wearing a coronavirus face mask pulled under her chin.

The video was uploaded to Porn Hub and promoted on Troshina’s Twitter account last year. However, the controversial video has only recently gained attention from Indonesian law enforcement and international media.

Russian Couple Faces Public Indecency Charges

Now, Indonesian police are attempting to hunt down the couple “We are coordinating with immigration to find out whether or not the people concerned are still in Bali,” Bangli precinct chief I Gusti Agung Dhana Aryawan told The Sun.

Troshina recently posted a caption on TikTok that may have been intended to taunt the police officers. In her bio on the social media platform, she wrote “I guess you saw me somewhere…” If the couple is still in Indonesia, they could be charged with public indecency. The crime carries a maximum jail sentence of two years and eight months.

However, the authorities believe that the couple may have returned to their home in Rybinsk, which is 165 miles northeast of Moscow in Russia. In addition to PornHub, Troshina also posts porno videos on her Instagram and OnlyFans accounts using nicknames based on Mikhanika a fusion of her first name and that of her boyfriend’s.