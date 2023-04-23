Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Expecting Their Second Baby!

Country singer Sam Hunt and wife Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting their second child. Hunt announced the news during his Las Vegas concert at Resorts World Theatre on Friday night, according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple already has a daughter named Lucy Louise.

Hunt and Fowler welcomed their daughter Lucy in May 2022, which the singer revealed a month later during his set at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville.

The happy news of their firstborn’s arrival came shortly after Fowler had filed for divorce from Hunt in February, but withdrew her initial complaints and re-filed in a different county on the same day. A judge approved the request in April, according to court documents.

Fowler’s divorce filing had alleged “inappropriate marital conduct” and adultery by Hunt, and expressed her belief that “all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Recording artist Sam Hunt (L) and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to PEOPLE, the couple, who got married quietly in April 2017 after years of dating on and off, are putting in their best efforts every day to make the relationship work. “Sam and his wife are continually looking forward to the next chapter. He’s just thinking about his family and what’s to come.”

During a September appearance on Audacy’s Katie & Company podcast, Hunt mentioned that he had been dedicating his spare time to spending quality moments with his new baby girl as much as he could.

“Just staring at her, watching her grow little by little because when I leave I realize how much she is growing,” the country singer stated. And I’m missing a little bit of it, but when I’m home I make sure not to miss any of it. So I’ve been really enjoying being around her and her mom, and just experiencing the whole miracle of being a new dad.”