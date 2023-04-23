Meet Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Kids

Kimberly Guilfoyle is currently engaged to Donald Trump, Jr. The conservative media personality has been married and divorced twice and has one child from a previous marriage. As Don Jr’s fiancé, she’s also the soon-to-be stepmother to five more children.

Both Guilfoyle and Trump Jr know family is important, and they’re both constantly sharing snaps of their tribe. “Incredibly blessed to have our special family time together,” Guilfoyle wrote in Spring of 2019. They were at Mar-a-Lago at the time. Since then, the fiancés have purchased their own estate nearby and continue to get their extended family together regularly, but especially around Easter.

Meet all of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr’s kids!

Ronan Anthony Villency

Ronan Anthony is Kimberly Guilfoyle’s only biological child, whom she shares with her second husband, Eric Villency. Guilfoyle married the wealthy CEO and fitness designer on May 27, 2006, and they welcomed Ronan about four months later.

Ronan was born on October 4, 2006, in New York City. He was raised by both of his parents in California up until their divorce in 2009. According to reports, his mom and dad remain on amicable terms and have split custody of their son. For his 16th birthday, his mom shared a carousel of his many hobbies, including fishing with Donald Trump Jr. He’s been learning how to drive a car and charter planes and likes water sports and football. Guilfoyle recently shared a photo of Ronan, herself, Don Jr and his kids in a gorgeous family portrait on Easter.

Kai Madison Trump

Kai is Donald Trump Jr’s eldest child with his ex-wife, model Vanessa Kay Haydon. Trump Jr and Haydon were married from 2005 until 2018.

Kai was born on May 12, 2007, making her almost 16 today. She’s a huge fan of golf and in fact, her Instagram is dedicated to the sport. According to her bio, she’s 5’8” and sponsored by Callaway Next, which supports future professional golfers. Kai has been showing off her impressive golf skills since 2018 and has also shared photos from shark fishing and diving expeditions. She splits her time with both of her parents and has also been spotted alongside her famous grandfather and Tiger Woods.

Donald John Trump III

Donald John Trump III was born on February 18, 2009. His parents introduced him to the world four months later on Father’s Day. Now 14 years old, Don John III already has an IMDb page with several credits to his name.

While Donald John III’s biography doesn’t specifically refer to him as an actor just yet, it’s clear that he’s been getting comfortable in the spotlight. He’s made cameos on The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Apprentice, Fahrenheit 11/9, and his grandfather’s Inauguration Special from 2017. His dad recently shared photos of the two of them at a UFC fight, where they were hanging with Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, and Donald Trump Sr. Like his siblings, he’s also an avid diver and spear-fisher, and his proud papa claims they’re going to be better than him soon!

Tristan Milos Trump

Tristan Milos was born on October 2, 2011. The 11-year-old is often photographed with his younger brother and the two of them have been learning how to fish. He also has an IMDb that credits him with a cameo appearance at his grandpa’s Inauguration in 2017, when he was five years old.

Spencer Frederick Trump

Spencer Frederick was born on October 21, 2012, making him almost exactly one year younger than Tristan. He loves to fish just like the rest of his family and is almost always photographed with an adorably authentic smile.

Chloe Sophia Trump

Chloe Sophia is the youngest of Donald Trump Jr’s children. She was born on June 16, 2014, just before midnight. “It’s a girl!!!! Vanessa and I are very excited to be bringing home our little bundle of joy today,” tweeted Don Jr two days after her birth, along with the hashtag #FullHouse.

Chloe and her two brothers closest in age, Spencer, and Tristan, are endearingly referred to as “Smurfs” by their adoring dad. Like her fellow sibling “Smurfs,” Chloe has an IMDb page and is credited for her cameo in Donald Trump’s 2017 Inauguration Special.

