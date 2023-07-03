Snowflake Actor Michael Imperioli Made Homophobic Joke on Letterman ‘Top 10 List’

Actor Michael Imperioli came out strong against a Supreme Court ruling that said a Christian graphic designer does not need to create websites for same-sex marriages, as we relayed here.

Imperioli simply fell into a liberal snowflake rage!

Imperioli responded to the ruling on social media by saying “bigots and homophobes” are banned from watching his shows, such as The Sopranos and The White Lotus.

Yet Imperioli read a joke that could be considered homophobic during an appearance on Late Night with David Letterman back in The Sopranos‘ heyday.

The joke was part of Letterman’s famous Top 10 List, in which characters on The Sopranos read “the top 10 things you’d never hear” on the show.

Imperioli joined the other actors by walking on the stage and reciting the line, “Hey Pauley, how about you and me going up to Massachusetts and getting married?”

You can see it at about the 2:40 mark in the video below.

Granted, Imperioli was reading a line written by someone else, and it was a joke intended to show that The Sopranos did indeed have a bunch of homophobic characters.

Still, if Imperioli is such a staunch supporter of not allowing business owners to refuse service to people based on their same-sex marriage … well, maybe he would’ve refused to read the line. Today, it would come across quite differently.

The point of this entire controversy is that Imperioli’s allegations against the American people as being ‘bigots and homophobes’ could very easily be made against himself. It highlights the hypocrisy of Imperiloi’s attempt to seem ‘holier than thou’.