Nick Saban has announced that after his retirement from coaching at the University of Alabama he will now work as an analyst and help with coverage on ESPN platforms.

On Wednesday, February 7, the announcement came that Nick Saban will take over this new role.

Most notably, Nick Saban will be an analyst for College Game Day, help with the NFL draft coverage and also appear on the SEC network. He will be working along side Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Rece Davis.

This is what Saban had to say about the new role: “ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” said Saban according to Fox. He continued: “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

Nick Saban’s Retirement Almost Lasted A Month

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban, one of the most accomplished and decorated coaches in college football history, is joining ESPN. Saban will work primarily as an analyst on the set of College GameDay, but also will appear on the NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage. pic.twitter.com/DCqSCiZ7ti — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2024

After a legendary 17 year dynasty with the Crimson Tide and Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban retired from his head-coaching job. Within the last 10 seasons Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have one seven SEC championships and four national titles. That is all out domination.

It is believed that Saban retired for a combination of reasons. The first one is that he is starting to get a little on the older side even though many believed he could never age. Additionally, the college football scene is entering a chaotic stage with NIL and the transfer portal. Lastly, as the old saying goes he ‘got out while the getting was good’ and ended on a good note, winning the SEC championship against the previously number one Georgia under Kirby Smart. Kirby Smart being one of the many high level head coaches that come as a legacy of Nick Saban.

With his many years of experience, seven national championship titles, six of which were at the University of Alabama, along with his laundry list of accolades, Nick Saban should be a valuable addition to the ESPN network.

