The ladies of ABC’s “The View” had mixed thoughts on the fatal school shooting that changed many lives in a Florida community.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities said 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Cruz was formerly a member of the school’s JROTC program. The shooting at the school marked the 25th American school shooting in which someone was killed since the devastating 1999 shooting at Columbine High School.





Whoopi Goldberg mentioned that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was previously alerted to Cruz and a few disturbing threats he made online.

Sunny Hostin criticized the existence of AR-15s, arguing, “My sense is that these guns are used primarily for these mass shootings.”

“There’s nothing more to say,” Behar added, speaking of the access the shooter had to the gun.

Meghan McCain mirrored Goldberg’s commentary about the shooter being flagged for his statements and his behavior. “There is a breakdown with the FBI and with law enforcement,” she said, saying that she would look to see who was alerted to the behavior.

McCain then argued that mental illness was something to be investigated. She then listed the shooters behind various mass tragedies who were believed to have had mental illnesses.

Goldberg wondered about a tweet President Trump published on Thursday morning, appearing to suggest that those around Cruz did not do enough to report his behavior.

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

Goldberg argued that they did more than enough.

“It seems to me now is the time for the gun lobby to sit down with folks and say ‘Okay, we’re starting to get what you’re talking about,'” she added.

Hostin argued that if the “gun lobby” didn’t have that conversation after the 2012 shooting deaths of first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary School, then it was unlikely they’d do so now.

