Tide Wine? Nope, That's Just Detergent in A Box.

Oh, Tide Pods. How we love them and hate them at the same time. It’s was one of those things where everything was going great for them. They were practical, they smelled good, they cleaned your clothes really well, they worked. Until teenagers decided to stick their hands where they don’t belong and eat the freaking Tide Pods. Who does that? Teenagers. That’s who!

Ugh. Anyway, back to it. It turns out Tide wanted to stand out, once more and has created a special boxed wine! Totally kidding, it’s not wine. Please don’t eat or drink the detergent, I’m just trying to make a point here. Just take a look for yourself.

Procter & Gamble debuted a brand new way to package their detergents, an uh, I don’t know about you, but catch me frustrated after work trying to get a glass of wine and accidentally opening the wrong box. Yes, I drink wine out of a box because honestly, who wouldn’t? It’s tasty, convenient, and cheap.

According to Tide, the new design is “eco-friendly,” since it uses 60 percent less plastic and 30 percent less water than a tradition container, and the box is easier and cheaper to ship. Honestly, I have to admit it looks nice, it does. BUT…I can’t wait for the new challenge. Seriously. Watch people start pouring the detergent into wine glasses and wash it down with their favorite Tide Pod on the side.

I'll take one on the rocks https://t.co/gDXwzZAvLO — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) November 12, 2018

I've never wanted to do anything as much as I want to fucking chug detergent out of this Franzia box https://t.co/LJiQre3Wep — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) November 12, 2018

Place this on a table next to a bowl of Tide Pods and it starts to look like a wine and candy buffet line. https://t.co/gs0rlMTqnT — Michael Brown (@mdavidbrown) November 12, 2018

Safe to say the internet didn’t take the new design so well, because we all know how the Tide Pod situation turned out, but hey, props to Tide for trying to help the environment, right? How does it work? The cardboard box flap is simply peeled off to reveal a dosing cup of a “no drip” twist tap, making dosing simpler on flat surfaces. The box includes a pullout stand to raise the height of the box to then the cup is easily beneath the tap.

Of course, I don’t have to say the obvious, but I will because…you never know. So, here it goes.

Tide is NOT FOOD, people, and you should never drink it because who knows what it can do to your body. It may look like boxed wine, but do not sip that liquid nor open the knob while you’re waiting underneath it trying to catch the liquid with your mouth.

This isn’t college. This is for clothes. Only clothes…that’s it. Cool? Cool.