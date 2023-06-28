Tom Brady is ‘Still Staying Pretty Busy’ Since His Football Retirement: ‘Just One Day at a Time’

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about life after his 23-season stint as a quarterback. Brady won 7 Super Bowls during his career, more than any single franchise in NFL history.

All Summer Long

“I’m taking it every day just one day at a time,” Brady shared, “I love my time with my family and trying to get some work things done. I’m still staying pretty busy.”

The legendary quarterback is a proud father of three. He has a son named John ‘Jack’ Edward Thomas, 15, and two other children with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin Rein, 13, Vivian Lake, 10.

Brady shared details about his exciting summer plans with the family. After his fabulous trip to Greece earlier this month, he’s ready for more fun-filled adventures. “We have some travels coming up, some family vacations,” he shared.

Brady may no longer have to worry about the upcoming pre-season training sessions for the 2023 NFL season. However, he does have another commitment on the horizon, and this time it’s in his kids’ realm. As the summer swiftly passes by, a new adventure awaits him and his little ones.

Living Life

“It’s funny, this month is already almost over so they’re almost halfway through the summer and they’re back to school in August,” he said, adding that “just spending quality time with them” is his top priority.

During the summer, the football legend is not only traveling with his family and spending quality time with his kids, but also finding joy in giving back to children all over the country. He is doing this through Merch Madness, Fanatics’ first-ever donation event, which ended up being the largest one-day charitable merchandise giveaway in history.

“I think for us to come here and be here, here for them and to have some fun with them is a great day for us too,” Brady shared, “In the end, the more you do, the more people give back. It’s the way it should be.”