Vanna White Asked for A Raise Following Pat Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune’ Departure

Looks like Vanna White is not ready to leave ‘Wheel of Fortune’ just yet! According to reports, the longtime co-host has requested a pay raise in her new contract negotiations. Vanna, who has been co-hosting the show alongside Pat Sajak for more than 40 years, is said to be staying on board, but only if her salary demands are met.

Making Changes

It’s been a while since Vanna White last received a pay increase — nearly two decades, to be exact. While White earns a respectable $3 million annually, her co-host Pat Sajak makes a whopping five times as much, raking in $15 million a year from their popular game show, ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Despite this, White has yet to reach a new deal with the show, according to Entertainment Weekly.

For almost 40 years, the charming co-host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ has been dutifully turning letters on the show. However, in 2019, Pat Sajak had to undergo unexpected emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. During his recovery, Vanna White stepped up to the plate and took over hosting duties.

In a delightful twist, Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, took on White’s role during this time, and has since become a social media correspondent for the show in 2021.

Decades Long

Sajak recently made an announcement that, after an incredible 40-year run, his 41st season would be his last with the show. “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he posted in a Tweet.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)” he continued. No announcements have been made about who will replace the beloved host, but fans have scrambled trying to come up with the perfect successor.