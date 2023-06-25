Biden Coughs Repeatedly, Runs Off Stage Abruptly At 2024 Campaign Event (Video)

President Joe Biden held a campaign event on Friday of last week to mark the one year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V Wade. Despite the fact that this decision merely transitioned the authority on abortion to the states instead of the federal government, Biden is attempting to claim that ‘abortion rights’ are under attack.

In States like Maryland, New York, and California, the decision to overturn Roe V Wade had absolutely no affect on the availability of abortions. In the face of this truth, the Democrat Party has convinced millions to go to the ballot box and keep them in office on the basis of ‘abortion rights’.

Politico even wrote a headline claiming “Biden can barely say the word, but ‘abortion’ is set to define his 2024 pitch”. A portion of that article reads…

President Joe Biden has never hidden the fact that his Catholic roots can make it difficult to be a politician in favor of abortion rights. In fact, he still rarely uses the word “abortion” at all. But as the 2024 election comes into focus, Biden is poised to run the most overtly abortion rights platform of any general election candidate in political history as he and his team navigate the first presidential cycle in the post-Roe era. https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/22/biden-abortion-2024-campaign-reelection-00103158?fbclid=IwAR3PGCbN31fCLOt9JVc4Hndip5Fx3kgnuiV5XIMrF7aIoWSOp0i3nK995gk

During his event on Friday, Biden seemed to have a cough. He repeatedly coughed into his hand while onstage with Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and First Gentleman Dough Emhoff.

After the group raised their hands, Joe Biden bolted off of the stage. Secret Service scrambled to surround him as he rushed to the crowd. What is Biden doing?

Biden coughs directly into his hand, then walks off stage and immediately starts shaking hands and kissing members of the audience pic.twitter.com/gfRdGFuoFO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023