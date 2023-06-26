White House Press Secretary Becomes Enraged Over IRS Whistleblower Questions (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had an explosive daily press briefing on Friday. During the briefing, Jean-Pierre last her cool with reporters.

During a line of questioning that centered around recent claims made by several whistleblowers at the IRS, Jean-Pierre snapped. She repeatedly berated several reporters in the room, claiming that she had already answered questions about the controversy.

Jean-Pierre’s answer was a non-answer. It’s why reporters continued to press her on the issue. See a clip of that moment below….

Karine Jean-Pierre gets VERY angry as reporters repeatedly press her on yesterday's explosive IRS whistleblower allegations.



She refuses to answer all of the questions. pic.twitter.com/G5IYx3SUwE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

Two IRS whistleblowers have come out with explosive new statements detailing high-level DOJ Officials interfering in the Hunter Biden tax investigation. CBS reports on that scandal…

Two IRS whistleblowers allege sweeping misconduct, including interference in the Hunter Biden tax investigation, according to the GOP House Ways and Means Committee chairman and newly released transcripts of congressional interviews with the whistleblowers. Earlier this week, Biden agreed to enter guilty pleas for two misdemeanor tax charges that related to his failure to pay tax on more than $3 million in income. As part of the deal with Delaware U.S Attorney David Weiss — who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump and was kept in the position by the current administration to continue the probe — Biden will avoid full prosecution on a separate gun possession charge. A Delaware judge must approve the agreement at a hearing currently set for July 26. IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, who recently spoke exclusively with CBS News’ Jim Axelrod, told congressional investigators the IRS findings supported more severe penalties. “This recommended felony tax evasion charges, that’s 7201, is tax evasion, and 7206(1) is a false tax return, also a felony, for the tax years 2014, 2018, and 2019. And for Title 26 7203, which is a failure to file or pay, that is a misdemeanor charge for ’15, ’16, ’17, ’18, and ’19,” Shapley said. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/whistleblowers-hunter-biden-tax-investigation-new-transcripts/