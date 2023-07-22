Vanna White Reportedly Wants Big Raise as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Heads Into Retirement

It appears Vanna White is ready for her own personal wheel of fortune.

According to multiple reports, White is fighting for her first raise in years, aiming to negotiate a new deal as Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak heads to retirement.

White, 66, has been on the Sony-produced popular game show since 1982. That’s more than 40 years for those who are keeping score at home.

Sajak is leaving in 2024 and some reports suggest White is only seeking 50 percent of his salary. Hogwash, a source close to her told People. She wants more than that.

“50 percent of Pat’s salary is so outrageous that no one in their right mind could say that it’s fair,” the source said. “The negotiation is asking for much more than 50 percent of his salary. It’s asking for the same pay — if not more.”

White reportedly is making $3 million a year — and has done so for the past 18 years. In one sense, she’s fortunate to still be turning the letters in an era when TV is dominated by youth. On the other hand, she’s a legend and clearly, those who watch the show love her.

But she has been hesitant to fight for raises, according to the source.

“Vanna was told, ‘If you fight this, you will lose your job. You’re lucky to have the job.’ And when people tell you that for so long, you believe it,’” the source said.

Also, TMZ reported that “Vanna’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, negotiated Vanna’s deal for “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” Turns out that deal was up, but her contract for the syndicated show goes for another year, so first things first.”

Also, per TMZ, if White is to make “50 percent” of Sajak’s salary, shoe would receive a huge salary increase — from $3 million a year, to about $15 million.

As for White, well, she recently told People she’s not ready to leave the show.

“I don’t even want to think about that. I mean, we’re a team,” she said. “We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know? We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters.”