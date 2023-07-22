Mayor Eric Adams is starting to understand he ‘shot himself in the foot’ when he labeled New York City an ‘Asylum City.’ Even there, the border crisis has become too much to ignore.

Millions of illegal immigrants have crossed the US-Mexico border since Biden took his position as the President. The state of Texas has been trying many methods to combat the crisis, however the federal government has allowed the situation to worsen significantly. Many Democrats, and Democrat run cities have taken it upon themselves to leverage the situation politically, attempting to stand up for these people with their words. The issue is, when the rubber meets the road, and immigrants are being sent to cities like NYC for asylum, all of the talk falls apart and they are faced with something called reality.

NYC Mayor Can’t Take The Heat: “There’s No More Room” For Migrants

New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams on illegal immigration:



"Our cup has basically runneth over. We have no more room in the city." pic.twitter.com/E3XgKLN5bN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

NYC has surpassed 90,000 immigrants that are displaced, in need of shelter and so forth. The fairly inadequately run city can barely handle the looting by supposedly born citizens. Though the city leaders have fought valiantly to eradicate pizza ovens of all things, they have struggled with immigration. NYC can not handle the number of people burdening the city instead of adding to it and building it up.

In desperation, Eric Adams called upon the national and state government to bail him out. He pleaded: “We have no more room in the city, and we need help.” He said very astutely: “This cannot continue, is not sustainable. This is wrong that New York City is carrying the weight of a national problem.”

If only there was an organized way for people to enter the US. Migration is great, done the right way. Maybe if the US had immigration laws and the government followed them, Mayor Eric wouldn’t be having this problem…