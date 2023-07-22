Jason Aldean Makes Amazing Pro-America Speech At Concert Following Liberal Outrage (Video)

Country Music star Jason Aldean recently released a song called ‘Try That In A Small Town’. The song is about rioting and violence occurring mainly in big cities, and the song’s hook urges criminals to try their lawlessness in a small town, because small-town Americans would not allow it.

Aldean has been facing scrutiny from the mainstream media, who is falsely accusing Aldean of producing a racist song. The song has absolutely nothing to do with race, yet critics proceed to levy allegations of racism at Aldean.

Despite cancellation attempts, Aldean still performed at the 50th annual CMA ceremony aired on television just nights ago. Aldean is also continuing his tour.

Last night in Cincinnati, Ohio, Aldean gave an amazing pro-America speech in response to the attacks waged on his character because of his new song. Aldean can be quoted as saying, “Well I gotta tell you guys, it’s been a long week. It’s been a long week, and I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, or suggesting I’m that. Here’s the thing, I feel like everybody is entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, doesn’t mean it’s true. What I am is a proud American. I’m proud to be from here. I love our Country, I want to see it restored to what it was.”

He then speaks about cancel culture, and again declares his love of America. The crowd begins to chant “USA!” during Aldean’s speech. See that speech in the clip below…

Jason Aldean CRUSHED his speech right before he performed tried that in a small town.



