Florida Governor Ron Desantis and Vivek Ramaswamy are the only two Republican presidential candidates attending the GOP debate who claimed they are willing to cut Ukraine funding.

Videos by Rare

The GOP debate that was seen as more lively and relevant than in years past did come with several important key points. One of those key points appeared when the debaters were pressed about the Ukraine war with Russia, only two of the eight candidates agreed that they would cut the funding. See that clip in the video below provided by Rare.

Only Two GOP Candidates Are Willing To Cut Ukraine Funding

Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron Desantis are the only candidates willing to cut funding to Ukraine! #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/M9AHZK9fx3 — Rare (@Rare) August 24, 2023

At first we see angry ole Ron Desantis who acted as if he owned the place, raise his hand and say: “Europe needs to step up,” and he continued rattling off his point as the host attempted to direct attention to Vivek Ramaswamy who was waiting somewhat patiently with his hand up. The scene was strikingly similar to a middle school classroom.

Before hearing out Ramaswamy, the host clarified with Desantis that he would also cut Ukraine spending. Desantis furthered his point that he believes Europe should be pulling more of their weight. He claimed that the United States’ involvement should be contingent on Europe’s level of involvement.

Again, picturing a scene from the classroom, it was all Vivek could do to keep from shouting “Pick me! Pick me!” and jump up and down. Thankfully he kept his cool and was called on to answer the question: “Mr Ramaswamy, you would not support an increase of funding to Ukraine?” Vivek responded: “I would not, and I think this is disastrous…” as he pointed his finger into the air. He then explained that, in his mind, the fact that we are protecting someone else’s border while simultaneously letting ours fall to pieces is simply unacceptable. Keep in mind this all happened while Donald Trump spoke with Tucker Carlson on X, formerly known as Twitter.