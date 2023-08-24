Trump Points Out Biden’s Cognitive Decline In Tucker Interview (Video)

Former President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an interview that aired opposite of the GOP debates on Wednesday night. Fox News is projected to have received only 50 Million views. The Tucker Carlson interview with Trump has more than 200 Million views already, and is continuing to climb.

Videos by Rare

During that interview, former President Trump discussed the cognitive decline of President Joe Biden. This is something that we have hammered here at Rare day in, and day out, since I joined Rare in January of 2023.

President Joe Biden struggles to do anything and everything, even walking down stairs. He is constantly speaking gibberish, losing his direction, and having to be led to his destination. Trump mentioned this during his interview with Tucker Carlson, saying, “We have done the stupidest things in thius Country, and now we have a President that can’t put two sentences together, can’t speak, can’t walk, can’t talk, I don’t think he gets to the starting gate, but these people do miracles. He ran out of his basement and he got away with that because of COVID, so he sort of got away with it, they cheated on the Election, but you have people that are very smart but they’re fascists and they are radical left lunatics, and they’re destroying our country.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Trump on Joe Biden: “we have a President that can’t speak, can’t walk, can’t talk…” pic.twitter.com/o9Sy9GVXgw — Rare (@Rare) August 24, 2023

Trump is right!