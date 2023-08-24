Ron DeSantis Calls Out George Soros-Backed Prosecutors (Video)

Crime is on the rise in most places according to the stats, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at least partially blames Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, a noted far-left supporter and provider.

“Here’s the thing: These hollowed out cities, this is a symptom of America’s decline,” DeSantis said during the Republican Debate, pointing out that crime in Florida is at a 50-year low, via Fox News.

“One of the biggest reasons is because you have George Soros funding these radical left-wing district attorneys that get into office and say they’re not going to prosecute crimes. The inmates start running the asylum.”

DeSantis added that the dropping crime rate in Florida is evidence he’s willing to act.

“There’s one guy in this entire country that’s ever done anything about that — me,” he said. “When we had two of these district attorneys in Florida, elected with Soros funding, who said that they wouldn’t do their job, I removed them from their post. They are gone.”

DeSantis, 44, has been serving as Florida’s 46th governor since 2019. Here represented Florida’s 6th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018 and is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

DeSantis falsely claimed during this debate that crime is at an all-time low in Florida. Miami continues to sees rampant violent crime.