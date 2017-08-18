Do you support the decision Six Flags Over Texas just made about flying this flag?

As the national debate over Confederate symbols rages forth, Six Flags Over Texas has confirmed their controversial decision to not remove a Confederacy-era flag, despite calls for removals.

In honor of their name and the history of Texas, the amusement park features the six flags that have flown above the state over the course of its history.

Six Flags Over Texas has flown the “Stars and Bars” Confederate States of America flag since 1961, which was the first official flag of the Confederacy. It is not the same flag as the better known Confederate Battle flag. The Confederate States of America flag flew over Texas from 1861-1865.





The flag is included in the company’s logo and flies over the park, but no merchandise featuring the flag is sold in the park’s stores.

The other five flags that have flown over Texas include Spain (1519-1821), France (1685-1690), Mexico (1821-1836), Republic of Texas (1836-1845), and United States of America (1845-1861, 1865-Present).