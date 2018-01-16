Menu
"DWTS" alum Simone Biles shares her own story of alleged abuse at the hands of Team USA doctor Larry Nassar
From the looks of Sofia Vergara’s stunning vacation photos, you’d never guess that the “Modern Family” star is a day over 25.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara could pass for her son's sister in these stunning pics from the Emmys


The Colombian beauty showed off her ageless physique while on vacation last week with husband (and fellow hottie) Joe Manganiello. Clad in a simple black bikini top and leopard print bottoms, the 45-year-old the looked the definition of fit and fabulous.

Vegara captioned the photo, “The 🌞 is out!!” If the previous vacation photos are any indication, the cameraman is another cause for celebration, being none other than Manganiello himself. Vergara’s 41-year-old husband of two years was the one who captured several images of his wife as they lounged around their beachside vacation home.

The 🌞 is out!!

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

The gorgeous couple wed in a lavish ceremony and reception at the Breakers in Palm Beach on Nov. 22, 2015. The entire ballroom at the resort was covered floor to ceiling in flowers, and Vergara’s 25-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara walked her down the aisle.

RELATED: 63-year-old Christie Brinkley is giving today's supermodels a run for their money in a sultry photo

Prior to celebrating their second anniversary, the “Magic Mike” star gushed over his wife.

“I guess it means presents,” joked Manganiello to PEOPLE regarding the milestone. “I married somebody that I absolutely love and adore, and who also loves and adores me, so that’s definitely something worth celebrating.”

Worth celebrating indeed!

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
