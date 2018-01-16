From the looks of Sofia Vergara’s stunning vacation photos, you’d never guess that the “Modern Family” star is a day over 25.

The Colombian beauty showed off her ageless physique while on vacation last week with husband (and fellow hottie) Joe Manganiello. Clad in a simple black bikini top and leopard print bottoms, the 45-year-old the looked the definition of fit and fabulous.

Vegara captioned the photo, “The 🌞 is out!!” If the previous vacation photos are any indication, the cameraman is another cause for celebration, being none other than Manganiello himself. Vergara’s 41-year-old husband of two years was the one who captured several images of his wife as they lounged around their beachside vacation home.

The 🌞 is out!! A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 11, 2018 at 11:26am PST

The gorgeous couple wed in a lavish ceremony and reception at the Breakers in Palm Beach on Nov. 22, 2015. The entire ballroom at the resort was covered floor to ceiling in flowers, and Vergara’s 25-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara walked her down the aisle.

Prior to celebrating their second anniversary, the “Magic Mike” star gushed over his wife.

“I guess it means presents,” joked Manganiello to PEOPLE regarding the milestone. “I married somebody that I absolutely love and adore, and who also loves and adores me, so that’s definitely something worth celebrating.”

Worth celebrating indeed!