One “Orange is the New Black” star is helping Cosmopolitan magazine make history.

According to Mashable, Laverne Cox made history by appearing as the first trans covergirl for the magazine. Cosmopolitan South Africa’s #SayYesToLove issue is set to come out in February 2018 and features a number of LGBT figures and activists.





Say WHAT? #SayYesToLove 🏳️‍🌈 And this month's issue is filled with it! 💖 In this South Africa exclusive @lavernecox stars as COSMO's first ever openly trans cover girl! ALSO, #LGBTQI+ allies and activists on Love in 2018 💝#COSMOxLaverne #COSMOFebruary #TransIsBeautiful ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/X8J7b7fbkR — COSMOPOLITAN SA (@CosmopolitanSA) January 22, 2018

What’s even more significant, as pointed out, is that South Africa made sexual orientation-based discrimination illegal in the country’s constitution in 1996. The country also made history in 2006 by becoming the first African country to legalize same-sex marriage. This also made them the fifth county in the world to do so.

Cox received congratulations for the groundbreaking appearance.

congrats @lavernecox on becoming Cosmo’s first ever openly trans cover girl!! you look amazing, sis ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/wr7WGJKaIc — James Michael (@JMN) January 22, 2018

Me looking at the cashier while they ring up my copy of cosmo with @Lavernecox on the cover pic.twitter.com/5hShobWwKd — sa da tae the doug (@BaebyHuey) January 23, 2018

OMG @Lavernecox ON THE COVER OF @CosmopolitanSA IS AN ABSOLUTE REVELATION!! Laverne, you are a bottomless well of inspiration!! GET IT!! GET ALL OF IT!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🧡 #TransIsBeautiful #COSMOxLaverne — Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) January 22, 2018

Congrats @Lavernecox on making history again as the first out trans Cosmo cover girlhttps://t.co/VKfiIT7kSd — Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) January 22, 2018

I'm hoping this amazing new issue of @CosmopolitanSA signals a turning point for magazines, especially here. Inclusivity and understanding should always be in season 😘 — POST MALUME☕ (@iamDasKapital) January 22, 2018

Anyone who hasn’t purchased their copy can peep a few behind the scenes moments, shared by Cox and Cosmo.

All the questions you have ever wondered about @lavernecox we had her answer on set during our #COSMOFebruary shoot 😌💞 From celeb crush to her most treasured possession, listen as she dishes all! 🌸✨⚡️ #COSMOxLaverne #TransIsBeautiful ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜. pic.twitter.com/UWm2wVV3ux — COSMOPOLITAN SA (@CosmopolitanSA) January 22, 2018

“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” Cox asserted. “Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.”

