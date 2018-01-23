Menu
One “Orange is the New Black” star is helping Cosmopolitan magazine make history.

According to Mashable, Laverne Cox made history by appearing as the first trans covergirl for the magazine. Cosmopolitan South Africa’s #SayYesToLove issue is set to come out in February 2018 and features a number of LGBT figures and activists.


What’s even more significant, as pointed out, is that South Africa made sexual orientation-based discrimination illegal in the country’s constitution in 1996. The country also made history in 2006 by becoming the first African country to legalize same-sex marriage. This also made them the fifth county in the world to do so.

Cox received congratulations for the groundbreaking appearance.

Anyone who hasn’t purchased their copy can peep a few behind the scenes moments, shared by Cox and Cosmo.

“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” Cox asserted. “Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.”

The newest cover of Cosmopolitan just made history, and we're cheering
