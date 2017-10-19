A bear decided to do some late night window shopping in Lake Tahoe

Bears are hardly rare near Lake Tahoe in California, but what about a bear who likes to window shop?

A deputy stumbled upon the animal as it moseyed down a street in Kings Beach, near Lake Tahoe, Calif.

“Hey, big boy. Don’t be breaking into any of them businesses,” the deputy joked from his car.

After passing up a Taco Bell, the bear sauntered off to the lakeside part of the street.





The officer posted the video on Facebook, where it drew many clever comments.

“OUT window shopping for Christmas!!!!!” wrote Connie Murray, in which the Sheriff’s Office wrote back, “You betcha! Looking for those deals.”