There once was a donkey who drank Dr Pepper, and even if it is the official soft drink of Texas, it’s still a pretty weird thing for a farm animal to drink.





But not for this donkey named Oscar.

Sadly, Oscar “vanished without a trace” about two years ago from his farm, which is located in rural Paradise, Texas. This week, the donkey returned, but his owner wasn’t quite sure if it was really Oscar.

He opened a can of the soda as if to test the animal, and low and behold, Oscar quickly began to drink it.

Oscar’s owner, Hershel Pearson, said Oscar developed a taste for the drink when he “placed his open Dr Pepper on a bench, and Oscar knocked it over and began drinking it” when Oscar was a foal. He then let him have sips “every now and then” until it became his “favorite beverage.”