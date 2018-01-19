There once was a donkey who drank Dr Pepper, and even if it is the official soft drink of Texas, it’s still a pretty weird thing for a farm animal to drink.
But not for this donkey named Oscar.
He opened a can of the soda as if to test the animal, and low and behold, Oscar quickly began to drink it.
Oscar’s owner, Hershel Pearson, said Oscar developed a taste for the drink when he “placed his open Dr Pepper on a bench, and Oscar knocked it over and began drinking it” when Oscar was a foal. He then let him have sips “every now and then” until it became his “favorite beverage.”