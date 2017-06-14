A group of bear cubs in Finland were caught playing what looked like this popular schoolyard game

A P.E. teacher off the beaten path in Finland recently stumbled upon a magical sight.

It was a group of bear cubs standing and holding paws in a circle.

Before you think this man is lying, of course there are pictures to prove the event really happened. The P.E. teacher, Valtteri Mulkahainen, 52, is a hobbyist photographer and luckily captured the moment on his camera.

In the pictures, the three baby bears, two males and a female, clasp each other’s hands and seem to be playing some sort of game. The photos make it look like the bear cubs are playing “Ring a Ring o’ Roses” just like human children on a playground.





“It seemed like I was in the middle of the magic forest in a fairy tale,” Mulkahainen said. “If the bears began to sing I probably wouldn’t have been surprised because it was so unusual to watch.”

Mulkahainen also said the bears were playing while their mother was nearby eating. The pictures also show the mother returning while the cubs were playing.