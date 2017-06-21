A heroic tourist jumped into a Florida river to save a drowning cat

A tourist riding a water bike saved a little kitty from certain drowning when the feline fell from a bridge.

Onlookers were worried when they first spotted the cat, dangling from a bridge over the Hillsborough River in Tampa, Fla. The cat then fell into the river, right as a tourist rode up on a water bike. Once she sees the cat fall, she jumps in without hesitation to rescue it.





The tourist, Amy Marie, told KARE 11 about her rescue of the cat.

“I was like, ‘I just need to jump in,’” Marie said. “There’s no question. I just had to get it. I don’t know how it would have gotten out, if not.”

She swims over to the cat, picks it up and places it on her bike, only to have the cat fall into the water again.

The woman rescues the cat for a second time, and then a nearby boat rescues the two of them.

The cat was later adopted by a couple of boaters who helped, and was named “Lucky” following the incident.