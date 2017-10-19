A stray dog crashed a wedding in Brazil and became the life of the party

A Brazilian wedding was moved indoors due to a sudden downpour, but everyone was surprised when a stray dog decided to use this moment to crash the wedding.

Marília and Matheus Pieroni’s wedding then turned animal-friendly when the dog tried to come inside.

“As the ceremony started, to everyone’s surprise, it was the dog who came in when the bridal chorus began to play,” Marília told The Dodo.

The dog was shooed out a few times, only to return, finally parking himself right on top of the bride’s veil as she and groom began to exchange vows.





The new Mr. and Mrs. Pieroni are animal-lovers who were so smitten with the dog that they were sorry to see he had somehow slipped away from the party that evening.

After weeks of searching the streets for the dog, they managed to find him and take him home, naming him Snoop.

“We decided to adopt him because he is a street dog,” Marília said. “It took us a long time to find him again, but yesterday, we were contacted and told his whereabouts.”