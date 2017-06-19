Although his cat just died, Mike Pence and his family have added a new furry member to their family

Vice President Mike Pence and his family recently mourned the loss of a beloved cat, Oreo.

RELATED: The Pence family recently lost one of their beloved furry feline family members

But now, the Pence family have gone and added another furry creature to their home at the Naval Observatory.

Meet Harley, a very attractive canine whose breed is currently unknown.

Harley’s already made quite the entrance into Washington D.C., as he just got his first ride on Air Force Two.

New Second Dog – Harley – got his first ride on Air Force Two with @VP. Next exploring the grounds & house at Vice President's Residence. pic.twitter.com/opmERCsii2 — Marc Lotter (@VPPressSec) June 19, 2017





Next up, he’ll be exploring his new home, which also counts Pickles (cat) and Marlon Bundo (bunny) as occupants.

And… for Father's Day, we surprised @VP with an Indiana puppy! Introducing: Harley! pic.twitter.com/ZlvNasOw9b — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017

Pence’s son, Michael, has custody of the family snake, Sapphira, in his home in Mississippi.

RELATED: A dog got loose after being spooked by the Virginia congressional shooting

The Pence family is used to owning dogs, having lost their beloved beagle, Maverick, shortly before the election last fall.