A video showed an Australian family dealing with an unexpected visitor: a snake!

In the video, a man crouches down near a window, he reaches underneath, revealing the hidden serpent.

Things get dicey when the exterminator briefly loses his grip on the reptile, but the man quickly grabs the intruder again, and calmly places it inside a sack.

As he banters with homeowners, he tells them that the snake will be released into a park.

Commenters on YouTube were confused as to what type of snake it was, and whether it was an Eastern Brown snake or perhaps a Gopher snake.

One thing’s for sure: It was not a welcome Christmas Day visitor.