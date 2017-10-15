Golfers stunned as a twisted battle between two deadly snakes unfolds on the course

This Kruger Sightings video brings us more madness from South Africa’s Kruger National Park. If you’re terrified by snakes, you might want to stop reading. The incident depicted in the video occurred on a golf course at Leopard Creek, just outside Kruger National Park’s Malelane Gate, according to the video’s description.

The footage was captured by Cara Treherne, who told LatestSightings.com: “I drove up a small rise and saw movement out of the corner of my eye. At first glance, I thought it was a spitting cobra that had its hood up, but after a closer inspection, I then saw it was actually two mambas. I quickly flagged the other two players in my four ball to slow down.”





Treherne and her crew paused their game and observed the war unfolding before their eyes. “It was amazing to watch and seemed to go on for ages. We debated about carrying on playing the hole, but after a little while longer, we decided to drive past them at a wide berth and go to the next hole,” she continued.

Treherne claims that she found it difficult to concentrate on the game after her encounter with the dueling black mambas. “I just wish I would have I had a better camera with me,” she added.