Here’s what happened when this male bird didn’t stop to ask for directions

A Vermilion Flycatcher was found thousands of miles from home — in an Osprey nest in Maine.

The rare, colorful bird typically calls the Southwestern United States home, yet inexplicably was discovered on a nest camera hosted by Audubon and Explore.org located on Audubon’s Hog Island.

RELATED: The world has been captivated by this eagle giving birth

“Vermilion Flycatchers undoubtedly wander out of range every year,” Kenn Kaufman, Audubon field editor, told Audubon.org. “But as you move farther and farther away from the core range, your chances of finding such a bird become vanishingly remote. Even when it’s a bright red male like this, it’s a very tiny needle in a vast haystack.”





RELATED: These are the most beautifully colored penguins we’ve ever seen

It’s the first time in the state’s history that the bird was found there, or as Kaufman put it, an “insane coincidence.”