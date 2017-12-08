New research just released in the science journal Nature shows a duck-looking species of dinosaur that neither flew nor was a bird.

Call the billed animal with flipper-like limbs an outlier. Or you can call it Halszkaraptor escuilliei, the scientific name for the bird-like dinosaur that lived during the Campanian stage of the Cretaceous in Mongolia.

Remnants of the dinosaur were recently analyzed while they were partially embedded in rock.

Scientists used synchrotron analysis scanning to accurately map out the raptorial dinosaur.

With its swan-like neck, this dinosaur spent most of its time in the water, where it lunched on fish and hung out with other short-tailed creatures.

The dinosaur reportedly lived in the Late Cretaceous period, around 75 million years ago, and belonged to a line of theropods that included both non-avian dinosaurs and birds.