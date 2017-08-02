Just in time for the summer heat, the Vienna Zoo opens a new bathing pool for their elephants

Vienna, Austria, is not exactly South Beach, Miami, but try telling that to a couple of two-ton elephants looking for a place to cool off.

RELATED: One elephant uses its trunk to teach a powerful lesson that could save us all

A new bathing pool has just opened at the Vienna Zoo, just in time for the massive pachyderms to relax this summer.

According to the video description, they were trying to cool down due to the highs of “37 degrees Celsius” — roughly 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit — and you’ll see just how the elephants do it. After watching this video, you might just be inclined to do the same.





RELATED: Just like an infant, this baby elephant falls fast asleep to the one sound only a human could make

The new pool even has a continuous path so that the animals don’t have to leave the water, which sounds like the best idea we’ve heard this summer.