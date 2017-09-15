See what happened when this kangaroo ran away from his pumpkin patch

A kangaroo escaped from his pen at a pumpkin patch in Wisconsin early Thursday morning.

And, the next thing you knew, the joey was hopping its way down the highway.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call around 7 a.m. from a tipster who saw the animal on Highway L in Somers, in the southeast part of the state.

A kangaroo in Kenosha County?! Sheriff's deputies today rescued an escapee from @JerrySmithsFarm. https://t.co/Gapk1M5XKW pic.twitter.com/GOQ6oReFzI — Kenosha County (@KenoshaCounty) September 14, 2017

Sheriff’s deputies rounded up the joey in no time and soon realized it belonged to Jerry Smith’s pumpkin farm, blocks away.





Officials say the kangaroo was returned to the patch safely and without injury.