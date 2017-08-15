The baby giant panda at the Tokyo Zoo gets a clean bill of health

Two-months old and ridiculously adorable, the unnamed giant panda born at the Tokyo Zoo is thriving well.

That’s according to the zoo, which released this video Monday. While the baby, born on June 12, still cannot walk on her own — this doesn’t happen until around four months — the animal can be seen scooting around on her belly.

With mom Shin Shin looking on, it’s clear the cub is well on her way to good health. The zoo says she is currently 6.6 pounds and measures about 17 inches.





Look for her to be named when she reaches 100 days, another milestone that’s almost within reach for the bear.