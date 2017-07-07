The power went out, but you’ll never guess what was the culprit

A sneaky snake snuck into a substation in South Carolina early Wednesday morning resulting in a power outage that affected more than 4,000 residents in the northwestern part of the state.
Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier said the snake had crawled into the substation at about 5 a.m., disrupting service and leaving Greenville County residents in the dark.
It took about 90 minutes to completely restore service.
Utility companies are frequent targets of snakes, squirrels and birds, who seemingly enjoy causing chaos by chomping on electrical equipment. Mosier says it’s not uncommon, especially this time of year.