The power went out, but you’ll never guess what was the culprit

A sneaky snake snuck into a substation in South Carolina early Wednesday morning resulting in a power outage that affected more than 4,000 residents in the northwestern part of the state.

Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier said the snake had crawled into the substation at about 5 a.m., disrupting service and leaving Greenville County residents in the dark.