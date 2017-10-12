The Russian cannibal couple also had dog and cat meat in their freezer

The Russian couple who stand accused of killing 30 people, skinning them alive and eating them also dabbled in dog and cat meat.

The animal meat was found in the refrigerator of Dmitry Baksheev, 35, and his wife Natalia, 42 — next to human remains.

In initial reports, investigators confirmed that during search of the home, “food fragments and frozen meat pieces of unknown origin were seized in the kitchen,” according to the BBC. The carnivores apparently had a refrigerator-freezer full of steamed and frozen remains of various kinds. Neighbors said Natalia made meat pies for air force cadets at the military academy where the couple lived and said she filled them with “whatever is around,” the Daily Star reported.





Remains of their latest victim, Elena Vashrusheva, 35, according to the Daily Star, were found along with the dog and cat meat.

The sadistic duo recently confessed they’d been practicing cannibalism for two decades after construction workers found incriminating images on their cell phone.

The couple said that they ate women they met through dating sites.