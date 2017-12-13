Menu
This puppy has a love-hate relationship with the beach in this adorable video
The serval cats of Africa are a cagey bunch — and on purpose.

The cats, who prey on unsuspecting animals thanks to their camouflaged features, are notoriously hard to nail down and/or spot.

Even wildlife photographer Ingo Gerlach had a hard time seeing the cat from the brush in Kenya’s Masai Mara — and he’s the one who was there taking the pictures!

“My guide John more or less described each blade of grass before I finally saw the serval,” Gerlach admitted to The Daily Mail.

Gerlach is familiar with the area, but has never captured a serval cat on photograph before. Nearby this scene, he also spotted a leopard in a tree.

#Relaxed. | #Leopard. | #MasaiMara. | #Kenya. | More Leopard-Pics: http://www.ingogerlach.com/leoparden

A post shared by Ingo Gerlach (@ingo.gerlach) on

See if you can spot this cat. It may be hard to find, but it is definitely somewhere in this picture. Here’s a larger image to help:

There’s camouflage, and then there’s serval cat camouflage. See if you can spot the cat in this photo Twitter/@MailOnline
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
