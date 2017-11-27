Menu
coyote Read this Next

A coyote with a cat in its mouth startled a Massachusetts woman
Advertisement

Some dogs have been known to like watching TV, and then there’s Junior.

RELATED: Wait until you find out who this adorable border collie pup’s surprising playmate is


To say Junior the Border Collie is immersed when he watches television would be putting it mildly. To that end, his owners say he’s become familiar with theme songs and characters, thanks to the ample time he logs in front of a screen.

Here he is, watching clips of other dogs doing tricks. When he sees something he likes, the dog jumps up and barks. But mainly Junior watches with rapt attention.

RELATED: This excited Border Collie’s love of bubbles is the cutest thing you’ll see all day

According to the video description, “dogs can see the television, they just see it differently.” The description explains:

The reaction the dog has comes down to its personality. Some dogs are very territorial and when they see another dog on the television, they may bark and freak out to make it leave. Other dogs hate people and seeing people on the tube may create a nasty reaction. The breed of the dog also has a lot to do with their reaction. Hound Dogs are driven by their nose and are not usually interested in visual stimulation; however, Border Collies like Junior can be obsessed with moving objects, making the television a highly stimulating activity.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A man who fell asleep in a dumpster had the rudest awakening and is now suffering for it

A man who fell asleep in a dumpster had the rudest awakening and is now suffering for it

10 tips on recognizing “fake news”

10 tips on recognizing “fake news”

Photos of officers “horsing around” at Arlington Cemetery has led to an internal investigation

Photos of officers “horsing around” at Arlington Cemetery has led to an internal investigation

First lady Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

First lady Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

“What’s the f*****g point?”: John McCain thinks Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up”

“What’s the f*****g point?”: John McCain thinks Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up”

Stories You Might Like

A coyote with a cat in its mouth startled a Massachusetts woman
Rare Animals

A coyote with a cat in its mouth startled a Massachusetts woman

,
Hello, Newton! The Brussels Griffon takes the top prize at the National Dog Show
Rare Animals

Hello, Newton! The Brussels Griffon takes the top prize at the National Dog Show

,
An arrest has been made in the sad case of the abused dog in a suitcase
Rare Animals

An arrest has been made in the sad case of the abused dog in a suitcase

,
Watching this dog do pushups with police will inspire you to get fit
Rare Animals

Watching this dog do pushups with police will inspire you to get fit

,
Advertisement