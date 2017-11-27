Some dogs have been known to like watching TV, and then there’s Junior.

To say Junior the Border Collie is immersed when he watches television would be putting it mildly. To that end, his owners say he’s become familiar with theme songs and characters, thanks to the ample time he logs in front of a screen.

Here he is, watching clips of other dogs doing tricks. When he sees something he likes, the dog jumps up and barks. But mainly Junior watches with rapt attention.

According to the video description, “dogs can see the television, they just see it differently.” The description explains: