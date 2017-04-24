This crazy double-headed caterpillar is not taking a siesta

A woman in Spain stumbled upon one strange creature in her courtyard.

Lujan Eroles, 46, spotted what may be an elephant hawk-moth caterpillar, a two-headed serpent-like animal.

Known for its propensity for feeding — honeysuckles and petunias are favorites — at night, it is often seen in urban settings. It typically has a metallic sheen with green and red flecks, and has excellent nighttime vision.

In this video, the freaky-looking caterpillar curls menacingly when prodded with a stick. Measuring about 4 inches long, its large eye blinks at the camera.