Watch this dog lose his mind over a fidget spinner

Fidget spinners aren’t just driving parents and teachers nuts. The toy du jour is freaking out pets too.

Check out this Golden Retriever named Rigby, who can’t quite handle the thing as it spins endlessly on a tile floor.

Rigby has no idea how to deal, as is evidenced by his spastic pawing, which seems to be doing a number on the floor, as well as his psyche.

After pausing for a brief moment, as if to calculate the toy’s speed or rate of rotation, Rigby resumes his clamoring.





Is he trying to get the spinner to stop? Or is he hoping it will whirl forever? You be the judge.