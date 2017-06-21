Watching this giant cobra slither its way into an apartment is the stuff of home nightmares

If you were looking for a reason not to go to Malaysia, we now have a pretty great reason — massive snakes sometimes just wander into your home. A video that has recently surfaced online shows the moment when an absurdly long cobra slithers through the house before disappearing out of the ceiling.

According to the video’s description, the footage was captured in Johor, Malaysia. Derrick Koh, who recorded the clip, told a local paper that “the cobra was nowhere to be found in the apartment, and that members of the Fire and Rescue Department also couldn’t find it.”





It’s not exactly clear what kind of snake we’re seeing in this video; according to ThailandSnakes.com there are 212 species of snakes in Malaysia, and somewhere around 70 of those species are venomous.