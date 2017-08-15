Check your wallet — these rare dimes are worth nearly $2 million

Some dimes can be worth serious dough.

If you have a rare 1894-S Barber Dime, congratulations — you’re sitting on nearly $2 million! According to Coin Values, the dimes were made as gifts for friends of the San Francisco mint superintendent.

Only two are in circulation, so the chances of you finding one are slim. But if you get your hands on one, you’ll be pleased to know it’s worth a whopping $1.9 million.

While the 1894-S is by far the most valuable dime, it’s not the only one that’s worth a gold mine. Some dimes produced during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars, from the 1829 curl base “2” Liberty Cap Dime (worth $7,750) to the 1895-O Barber Dime (worth $385).

How do you know if your dime is old enough to be valuable? Here’s a hint — it probably won’t feature Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who was president in the middle of the twentieth century. While one so-called “Roosevelt Dime” (the 1968-S, no-S proof) is worth about $7,500, your run-of-the-mill, modern-day dime is likely worth a mere 10 cents.

Before Roosevelt became president, dimes featured “an impression emblematic of liberty,” per the U.S. Mint.