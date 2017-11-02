The 5 newest America the Beautiful Quarters are truly stunning

From the salty shores of Georgia to the serene waters of Wisconsin, next year’s batch of America the Beautiful Quarters capture more of the country’s natural beauty.

The United States Mint unveiled its 2018 quarter designs earlier this year. All five of the quarters’ fronts feature the usual portrait of George Washington, but the backs depict different national sites from across the country.

RELATED: Check your pockets — these rare dimes are worth nearly $2 million

They include:

Georgia: Cumberland Island National Seashore

Cumberland Island National Seashore

Michigan: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Minnesota: Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs National Park Rhode Island: Block Island National Wildlife Refuge

Block Island National Wildlife Refuge Wisconsin: Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

According to Coin Values, collectors have a number of options for obtaining the 2018 America the Beautiful Quarters, including via sets distributed by the U.S. Mint. They’ll also be in circulation soon, meaning you may eventually find one (or all) in your loose change.

RELATED: In honor of 100 years of the National Park Service, here is the most popular NPS site in your state

Next year is the ninth year of the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, where the U.S. Mint produces new quarters depicting national sites from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. New quarters are unveiled at a rate of five a year, with the final one to be released in 2021.

See pictures of all the America the Beautiful Quarters at the U.S. Mint website.