Attorney General Jeff Sessions offers to resign; DOJ has no comment

Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered to submit his resignation to President Donald Trump as tempers flared between the two in recent weeks.

.@jonkarl: After Pres. Trump lashed out at his AG, Sessions said he was more than willing to resign, sources say. https://t.co/EClOtNFCfG pic.twitter.com/YP0O4rRVIf — ABC News (@ABC) June 6, 2017

That’s according to an ABC News report, which has been independently confirmed by the New York Times. In at least one tense meeting, ABC reports that Sessions told Trump he was “more than willing” to resign.

RELATED: Jeff Sessions reportedly failed to disclose his meetings with Russian officials for the second time

Trump is still angry, says the report, about Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from investigations into his campaign’s ties to Russia. He privately blames Sessions’ recusal for the expansion of the Russia investigation and the naming of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special prosecutor.





That frustration only expanded with the continued blocking of Trump’s travel ban, targeting a number of majority-Muslim countries.

Department of Justice spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores only stated that she declined to comment. In today’s press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said virtually the same.

When asked if Trump still “had confidence” in his Attorney General, Spicer responded that he “had not had that discussion with him” and would not speak for the president on the matter, despite the fact that he is the President’s designated spokesperson.

This is a developing story.