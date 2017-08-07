Alarming video shows the aftermath of the “worst turbulence ever” on a flight that injured multiple people

Between clipping the wings of two of its planes on a runway, fights between customers and attendants and a dying woman being dragged off a plane half-naked, American Airlines hasn’t been at is best these last few months.

There has been no shortage of airline controversies lately — or of variety in those incidents.

The latest American Airlines issue happened on Saturday, when 10 people were injured during a flight.





Flight 759, on its way from Greece to Philadelphia, experienced what one passenger called the “worst turbulence ever.”

Dr. Ervin Fang, who appears to have created a Twitter account just to share what happened on the plane, said that “drinks were on the ceiling,” called the event the “worst turbulence ever” and said that not even the pilot saw it coming.

He also shared video showing the aisle filled with debris.

Worst turbulence ever! Athens to Phil. Even the pilot didn't see it coming. Drinks on the ceiling. @AmericanAir #thoughtthiswasit pic.twitter.com/ndZ8ptgbWz — Ervin Fang (@efnov6) August 6, 2017

As the New York Daily News noted, a “fasten seat belt” sign was on at the time the plane hit a rough patch, but still, to Fang’s point about the pilots not seeing this coming, the captain can be heard saying, “We really apologize for the unexpected bumpiness.”

“We were expecting some light turbulence […] It was totally unexpected,” he said. “Again, we sincerely apologize.”

Another passenger said that the plane hit this turbulence without warning from the cockpit and that a flight attendant dislocated his shoulder as the plane “lurched thru the air.”

No warning at all. Plane lurched thru the air. Honestly, terrifying. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

Back in NYC. Turbulence on flight was so insane and unexpected a flight attendant dislocated his shoulder. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

Here's the ceiling of the plane pic.twitter.com/lKO75JVhF2 — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

Jessica Huseman would add that American Airlines had reached out to her and would reach out to all other passengers.

American has already called me, and will be calling everyone on the flight. Impressed again. Hoping for speedy recoveries for the crew. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

She was on the flight with her husband, who ended up being interviewed by other news outlets.

Aw guys look at my handsome husband talking about our flight from hell on NBC. pic.twitter.com/bIkWkF3KXb — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 6, 2017

Three passengers and seven crew members were taken to the hospital.

“We are taking care of our passengers and our crew members at this time and want to thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe,” American Airlines said in a statement after the incident.