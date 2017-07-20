Family says surgeons found a malignant brain tumor in Senator John McCain

A statement from the office of Arizona Senator John McCain says last week’s surgery to remove a blood clot led to the discovery of a malignant tumor on his brain.

McCain underwent surgery to remove the blood clot near his left eye at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

The release says: “Tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.”

Senator McCain and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors and specialists at the Mayo Clinic, the letter says, and that treatment options include chemotherapy and radiation.

Daughter Meghan McCain tweeted the following statement:

A statement from his family, included in the memo, reads:

“Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain’s Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate.”

