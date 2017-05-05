A conservative columnist is moving on after her publication suspended her for a pro-NRA piecee

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch suspended conservative columnist Stacy Washington after she wrote a piece defending the National Rifle Association.

Washington used her platform to respond to another article that drew a comparison between members of the NRA to ISIS militants.

She reacted to her suspension by resigning from the paper altogether.

Conservative columnist suspended after defending the NRA fires back by resigning pic.twitter.com/MJY9FYd4lK — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 5, 2017

Stacy Washington’s column will no longer appear in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Her active promotional activities and professional association with the National Rifle Association represented an unacceptable conflict of interest in her most recent column, which resulted in our suspension of her work. Ms. Washington chose to terminate her contract. Columnists are expected to fully disclose conflicts of interest when writing about topics where such a conflict might arise. We apply this standard regardless of the lobbying or advocacy group being written about in a column.

Needless to say, Washington appears to have comfortably moved on: