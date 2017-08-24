Céline Dion gave a heartfelt response when asked about moving on from René Angélil

Céline Dion is taking things one day at a time since losing her husband René Angélil and her brother Daniel within weeks of each other in 2016. Dion recently appeared at a launch for her handbag collection in Montreal and opened up about how she’s been coping in the year since the losses.

“I’m enjoying myself. I went through a lot and I am not the only one,” she said. “I think sometimes when you go through a lot, whether it’s disappointment or a loss … there is a force that takes over when you believe. And, I am such a believer. Because I am a mother, because I am a sister, because I am a friend, because I am a wife, because I have projects, I have visions and focus. I want to create and I think at this time in my life, going back a few years back when things were so hard, it feels like I can spread my wings.”





“There’s a lot going on and to be an honest with you, when your a mother, the best is yet to come,” she said before belting out the Frank Sinatra classic. She also gave the audience a little something extra when she belted out a bit of Rhianna’s “Diamonds” for the group.

In April, Dion opened up about the possibility of dating again in an interview with The Sun.

“Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with him, married to him,” she said. “He’s the love of my life. It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person.”

(H/T E! News)