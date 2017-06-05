Kendall Jenner maintains her perfect hair with this drugstore shampoo

No matter what hairstyle Kendall Jenner decides to rock, she pulls it off with ease.

One glance at Jenner and you will notice her luxury cars, designer bags and extravagant jewelry. You would expect that her hair care products are just as expensive as her luxurious lifestyle, right? Well, in fact, Kendall’s favorite shampoo can actually be purchased at most local drugstores for under $5!

Finesse shampoo is Jenner’s hair care product of choice, and for just a few dollars, it can be yours too.



